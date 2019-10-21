Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Segment 2019 | Industry Overview by Size Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

The "Polyvinyl Chloride Market"2019-2025 report

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most widely used plastics in the world which is produced by polymerizing vinyl chloride monomers. Various properties of PVC like abrasion resistance, light weight, good mechanical strength, and toughness enable its wide use in construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical industries.The global Polyvinyl Chloride market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Polyvinyl Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Polyvinyl Chloride in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Polyvinyl Chloride manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market.

Major Key Players of Polyvinyl Chloride Market: