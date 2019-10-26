Global Portable Gamma Cameras Market 2025: CAGR Status, Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Share, Key Players, Analysis, Type, Application

Global “Portable Gamma Cameras Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Portable Gamma Cameras report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Portable Gamma Cameras market.

Portable Gamma Cameras market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Portable Gamma Cameras market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Portable Gamma Cameras Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

About Portable Gamma Cameras Market: Portable gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small organs. It consist of small detectors with a reduced field of view for small organ studies such as heart, thyroid, liver, lungs, etc. This system is a fully mobile device that can be used at bedside thus eliminating the need to transport patient.North America is expected to lead the global portable gamma cameras market as these devices are gaining more popularity in the region due to technological advancements in nuclear medicine for diagnostic imaging purpose. The portable gamma cameras market is expected to witness significant growth rate in APAC region during the forecast period due to rising number of expansion activities by both domestic and international players.The global Portable Gamma Cameras market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Thyroid Scanning

Kidney Scanning

Intraoperative Imaging

Others Portable Gamma Cameras Market by Types:

Single-head Portable Gamma Cameras

Dual-head Portable Gamma Cameras

Triple-head Portable Gamma Cameras