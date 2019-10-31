Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

About Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market:

Portable (movable/compact) medical devices are devices with integrated wireless communication capabilities (using various types of WLAN, WPAN and WMAN technologies with different protocols).

Now, North America has the largest market share among all the segments in the mobile cardiac monitor market and APAC Region will grow at a high Speed for the forecast period.

GE

Medtronic

Spacelabs Healthcare

Abbott

Carefusion

Covidien

Natus

Omron

Roche

Qualcomm

Philips

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Cardiac Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Ultrasound Medical Imaging

Heart Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospitals

Home Patient Settings

Physician Offices