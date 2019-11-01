Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Vestergaard (LifeStraw)

KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN)

Cascade Designs

Survivor Filter

About Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market:



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Outdoor Water Purifier. This report studies the global market size of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Portable Outdoor Water Purifier production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Report Segment by Types:

Extrusion Water Purifier

Pump Water Purifier

Suction Water Purifier

UV Pen Purifier Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Report Segmented by Application:

Outdoor Activities

Tourism Leisure

Military

Emergency Rescue