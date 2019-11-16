Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Unlike stationary equipment, portable x-ray equipment is suited to a variety of applications for its convenience such as IED and explosives detection, security inspections, weapons detection. Portable Screening is designed to be fast and easy to use and packaged for both rugged and lightweight deployment within the fields of defense, law enforcement and general security applications.

The largest consumption region is Europe, following is North America, the third consumptions region is Asia-Pacific region; Due to the high price, the consumptions countries mainly concentrated in the developed countries;The portable X-Ray equipment for security purposes can be divided into CR Equipment and DR Equipment; CR equipment occupies about 83% market share in 2016;

The applications mainly include the Airports, Stations, and Other applications, airport occupies about 63% market share.

