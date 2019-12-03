Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global "Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market" report 2019 focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market:

Acacia Pharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Sanofi

Helsinn Holding

Eisai

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

The global post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market is growing at a significant rate due to bourgeoning incidence rate of post-operative complications and increasing demand for combination therapy, as well as introduction of promising drugs in this segment across the globe.

Major factors boosting the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market include large number of surgeries performed and rise in the rate of postoperative complications, such as, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea. However, strict regulatory approvals and high health care expenditure are predicted to hamper the growth of the PONV market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.

To analyse the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market.

To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.

Serotonin Antagonists

Steroids

Dopamine Antagonists

NK-1 Receptor Antagonists

Others

Non-pharmacologic Treatment

Global Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores