Global Potash Fertilizers Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Potash Fertilizers market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Potash Fertilizers market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Potash Fertilizers basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is important for agriculture because it improves water retention, yield, nutrient value, taste, color, texture and disease resistance of food crops. It has wide application to fruit and vegetables, rice, wheat and other grains, sugar, corn, soybeans, palm oil and cotton, all of which benefit from the nutrientâs quality-enhancing properties..

Potash Fertilizers Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Yara International

Agrium

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Eurochem Group

Mosaic Company

JSC Belaruskali

Helm

Israel Chemicals

SQM

Borealis

Sinofert

K+S Aktiengesellschaft and many more. Potash Fertilizers Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Potash Fertilizers Market can be Split into:

Potassium chloride

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium nitrate

Others. By Applications, the Potash Fertilizers Market can be Split into:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables