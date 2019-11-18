Global Potassium Metabisulfite Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Potassium Metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white to faintly yellowish crystalline powder with a pungent sulfur odour. The main use for the chemical is as an antioxidant or chemical sterilant.

It is a disulfite and is chemically very similar to sodium metabisulfite, with which it is sometimes used interchangeably. It is better than sodium metabisulfite because it does not add sodium to ones diet.In the world wide, Most of manufactures mainly distribute in Europe India and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Essenco, both have perfect products. As to India, the number of the Potassium Metabisulfite players is far more than other areas.

In China, the manufactures are located in Shandong province, and the price within China almost double compared to the export price because of the fierce competition in foreign markets.

Esseco

BASF

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Triveni Chemicals

Shakti Chemicals

Ultramarines India

Advance Chemical Sales

Ram-Nath & Co.

Pat Impex

Shandong Minde Chemical

Zibo Baida Chemical Potassium Metabisulfite Market by Types

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Potassium Metabisulfite Market by Applications

Wine

Beer

Photography and Film

Food

Textile

Gold Processing