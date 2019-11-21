Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Potassium Peroxymonosulfate industry.

Geographically, Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Potassium Peroxymonosulfate including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Repot:

Chemours(Dupont)

United Initiators

Ansin Chemical

Shangyu Jiehua Chemical

About Potassium Peroxymonosulfate: Potassium peroxymonosulfate, also known as MPS or potassium monopersulfate, is widely used as an oxidizing agent. Potassium peroxymonosulfate is present as a component of a triple salt with the molecular formula of 2KHSO5â¢KHSO4â¢K2SO4 and CAS number 70693-62-8. Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Industry report begins with a basic Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Types:

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Powder

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Granule

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Tablet Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market Applications:

Electronics

Water Treatment

Laundry Bleach

Wool Shrinkproofing

Pharmaceutical / Chemical Synthesis

In recent years, only a handful companies in worldwide can produce potassium peroxymonosulfate product, the main market players are DuPont (now Chemours), as well as United Initiators, and Chinese Ansin Chemical. Also include Shangyu Jiehua Chemical just put into production. Global production is relatively stable.

The main raw material is concentrated sulfuric acid; hydrogen peroxide and potassium hydroxide, all of the products are hazardous chemicals, which needs for more investment in safety and environmental protection. This is also the reason for restricting the development of this product, but because of excellent performance, downstream applications have been continuously expanded.

The worldwide market for Potassium Peroxymonosulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.