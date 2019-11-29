 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Potassium Phosphite Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Potassium Phosphite

Global “Potassium Phosphite Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Potassium Phosphite Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Potassium Phosphite:

Potassium Phosphite is obtained by the neutralization of phosphonic acid and an alkali salt; typically potassium hydroxide (KOH). It is the active ingredient in Alude, Magellan, Vital, Vital Sign, Resyst, and other phosphonate fungicides. Potassium phosphite is also the main ingredient in several phosphite fertilizer products, including K-Phite, Ele-Max Foliar Phosphite, and Nutri Phite P + K.

Potassium Phosphite Market Manufactures: 

  • Van Iperen
  • PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE
  • Suzhou Coonit Fine Chemical Technology
  • Luxembourg-Pamol
  • Plant Food Company
  • Growth Products
  • Australian Agricultural Chemicals
  • Rudong Huayun Chem
  • Currie Chemical
  • AGRI Nova
  • Agrowchem
  • Plant Food Systems
  • Pacific Agriscience

    Major Classification:

  • Liquid
  • Solid

    Major Applications:

  • Fungicide
  • Fertilize
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Firstly, the potassium phosphite industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end grade products are mainly produced in America and Europe.
  • In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history in potassium phosphite industry and itâs still in unshakable status currently. Van Iperen has become a global leader. In American, the mainly company is PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE, Luxembourg-Pamol and Plant Food Company. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu province.
  • Secondly, North America and Europe are both the major production region and major consumption region.
  • Thirdly, potassium phosphite is a kind of high-end fertilizer. The cost value is high and there is no large-scale application. Companies can seize their market by improving production technology and reducing production costs.
  • Fourthly, large companies dominate the high-end market. As the technology level in domestic is low, China has to import from others.
  • Fifthly, with the improvement of peoples fertilizer requirement, potassium phosphite usage amount will enhance greatly.
  • The worldwide market for Potassium Phosphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Potassium Phosphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Potassium Phosphite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Potassium Phosphite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Potassium Phosphite in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Potassium Phosphite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Potassium Phosphite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Potassium Phosphite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potassium Phosphite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

