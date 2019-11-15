Global Potassium Phosphite Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Potassium Phosphite is obtained by the neutralization of phosphonic acid and an alkali salt; typically potassium hydroxide (KOH). It is the active ingredient in Alude, Magellan, Vital, Vital Sign, Resyst, and other phosphonate fungicides. Potassium phosphite is also the main ingredient in several phosphite fertilizer products, including K-Phite, Ele-Max Foliar Phosphite, and Nutri Phite P + K.

Firstly, the potassium phosphite industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end grade products are mainly produced in America and Europe.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history in potassium phosphite industry and itâs still in unshakable status currently. Van Iperen has become a global leader. In American, the mainly company is PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE, Luxembourg-Pamol and Plant Food Company. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu province. Secondly, North America and Europe are both the major production region and major consumption region.Thirdly, potassium phosphite is a kind of high-end fertilizer. The cost value is high and there is no large-scale application. Companies can seize their market by improving production technology and reducing production costs.Fourthly, large companies dominate the high-end market. As the technology level in domestic is low, China has to import from others. Fifthly, with the improvement of peoples fertilizer requirement, potassium phosphite usage amount will enhance greatly.

