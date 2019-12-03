Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

growing demand for Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

To control the flow of energy, the switching electronic circuits are used. These switching electronic circuits are called power electronics. Power electronics are also considered for the conversion of electric power. Such conversions are performed by semiconductor devices like diodes, transistors and thyristors etc. Power electronics devices have several advantages including optimum forward and reverse backing capabilities, simplified circuits, compact designs etc. Moreover, power electronics find its applications in connection of renewable energy resources to power grids, transportation in electric trains, motor drives and lighting. The major use of power electronics devices is heat sinking as well as soft starting of equipment deploying power electronic devices. This report only covers electric vehicles segment.

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Microsemi Corporation Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation Market by Application

HEV

EV

PHEV

Market by Type

Power IC

Power Module

Power Discrete By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]