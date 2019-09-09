Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market by 2024: Analysis with Top Players, Market Size, Development Rate, Revenue, Regions

A heat exchanger is a device designed for the purpose of allowing heat transfer from one medium to another at different temperatures. Most commonly, these mediums consist of two fluids that flow close to each other and are separated by a material, often metals, with good heat transfer properties.Powertrain Heat Exchanger major include: Radiator, Oil Cooler, Intercooler, EGR Cooler and Others. According to this study, over the next five years the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Powertrain Heat Exchanger business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Denso

Mahle

Valeo

Hanon System

Modine

Calsonic Kansei

T.RAD

Zhejiang Yinlun

Dana

Sanden

Weifang Hengan

Tata AutoComp

Koyorad

Tokyo Radiator

Shandong Thick & Fung Group

LURUN

Chaolihi Tech

Jiahe Thermal System

Tianjin Yaxing Radiator

Nanning Baling

FAWER Automotive

Pranav Vikas

Shandong Tongchuang

Huaerda

Senior plc Segmentation by product type:

Radiator

Intercooler

Oil Cooler

EGR Cooler Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car