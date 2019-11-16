 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Powertrain Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Powertrain

Global "Powertrain Market"2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure.

Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.
There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmission control systems.
Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.
In-Vehicle tests allow the full powertrain to be tested in the vehicle, normally with a Robot Driver and again will often use real-world simulation technologies.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • AKKA Technologies
  • Ricardo
  • FEV
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Horiba
  • Applus+ IDIADA
  • Intertek
  • IAV
  • MAE
  • A&D
  • IBAG
  • Atesteo
  • FAKT
  • CSA Group
  • KST
  • CRITT M2A

    Powertrain Market by Types

  • Engine Test
  • Gearbox Test
  • Turbocharger Test
  • Powertrain Final Tests
  • Other

    Powertrain Market by Applications

  • Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers
  • Automotive Manufacturers
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Powertrain Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Powertrain Segment by Type

    2.3 Powertrain Consumption by Type

    2.4 Powertrain Segment by Application

    2.5 Powertrain Consumption by Application

    3 Global Powertrain by Players

    3.1 Global Powertrain Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Powertrain Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Powertrain Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 159

