Global PPR Pipe Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

PPR pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR-C) type 3, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime. Installation technique is one of the extraordinary properties of ppr pipe as the ppr pipes and fittings are connected and welded by melting. It will be perfectly welded from separate parts and body to a interconnected systems without any leakage points. The installation technique and the multifunctional ppr piping system, the welding method and wonderful physical and chemical features make PPR pipes and fittings a Superior and reliable product quality.

Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials

Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems)

Kalde

Ginde

AQUA-SCIE

Uponor

Yonggao

China Lesso

Wavin

Pipelife

Kingbull

Rifeng

Goody

Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic

Neltex

Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe

aquatherm

Namsok

AKAN Enterprise Group

Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe

Dadex

Bänninger

PPR Pipe Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of PPR Pipe Market. PPR Pipe Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

PPR Pipe Market Types:

Composite PPR Pipe

Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe

Commercial Building

Residential Building

This report also presents the manufacturer's landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the PPR Pipe industry. Scope of PPR Pipe Market:

The market for PPR Pipe is fragmented with players such as Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials, Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems), Kalde, Ginde, AQUA-SCIE, Uponor, Yonggao, China Lesso, Wavin, Pipelife, Kingbull, Rifeng, Goody, Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic, Neltex, Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe, aquatherm, Namsok, AKAN Enterprise Group, Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe, Dadex, Bänninger, Shandong Golden Tide, and so on. Among them, Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials is the global leading supplier. At present, in developed countries, the PPR Pipe industry maintains its market position in the main markets, e.g. EU and Middle East. Major demand for PP-R continues to shift to Southeast Asia, India and South America. However, North America PPR Pipe industry still is still an undeveloped market at currently.

On the basis of type, the PPR Pipe market is segmented into Composite PPR Pipe, Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe, and Other. The Hot and Cold Water PPR Pipe segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Other Application. The Commercial Building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for PPR Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 7710 million US$ in 2024, from 4750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.