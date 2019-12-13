Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Presbyopia Correction Devices Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Presbyopia Correction Devices market size.

About Presbyopia Correction Devices:

Presbyopia Correction Device general has two types: corneal inlay and scleral implants.A corneal inlay (also called an intracorneal implant) is a device which is surgically implanted in the cornea of the eye as a treatment for presbyopia. Successful installation results in reducing dependence on reading glasses, so that the user can more easily engage in everyday tasks such as using a mobile phone, reading store shelf prices and working on a computer.Corneal inlays are small, thin, and permeable. Typically one is implanted in the non-dominant eye.Scleral implants are precision-molded from a clear plastic material; the clear implants are about the size of a grain of rice and are placed just below the surface of the white of your eye (called the sclera). The only one commercially available is VisAbilityâ¢ Micro-Insert System.

Top Key Players of Presbyopia Correction Devices Market:

AcuFocus

Revision Optics (Closed in Feb 2018)

Refocus

Presbia

Corneal Inlays

Scleral Implants Major Applications covered in the Presbyopia Correction Devices Market report are:

Age 40-50

Age 50-65

Age above 65 Scope of Presbyopia Correction Devices Market:

The classification of presbyopia correction device includes corneal inlays, scleral implants, and the proportion of corneal inlays in 2017 is about 82%.

Presbyopia correction device is widely used for the presbyopia patients. And according to the patientsâ age, the device can be divided to age 40-50, age 50-65, age above 65. The most proportion of presbyopia correction device is 50-65 years old patients, and the proportion is about 53%.

EU is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following EU, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

The worldwide market for Presbyopia Correction Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.2% over the next five years, will reach 26 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.