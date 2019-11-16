 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Primary Aluminium Market 2020 Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Primary Aluminium

The global Primary Aluminium Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Primary aluminium is aluminium tapped from electrolytic cells or pots during the electrolytic reduction of metallurgical alumina (aluminium oxide). It thus excludes alloying additives and recycled aluminium.Primary aluminium production is defined as the quantity of primary aluminium produced in a defined period. It is the quantity of molten or liquid metal tapped from the pots and that is weighed before transfer to a holding furnace or before further processing.
  The report forecast global Primary Aluminium market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Primary Aluminium by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  This report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Primary Aluminium market for 2015-2024.
  The report analyzes global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  The report classifies Primary Aluminium according to the type, application by geography. The report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  The report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Primary Aluminium company.

    Key Companies

  • UC Rusal
  • Alcoa Inc.
  • Aluminum Corp. of China
  • China Power Investment Corp.
  • Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.
  • Norsk Hydro ASA
  • China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
  • Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Power Co.
  • Shandong Xinfa Aluminum & Electricity Group Ltd.
  • Dubal Aluminum Co.
  • BHP Billiton
  • Eti AlÃ¼minyum

    Primary Aluminium Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Highpurity Aluminium
  • Normal Aluminium

    Market by Application

  • Normal Aluminium
  • Transportation
  • Construction
  • Packaging
  • Consumer durables
  • Industrials
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Primary Aluminium Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis.

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Primary Aluminium Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Primary Aluminium Market during the forecast period (2020-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Primary Aluminium Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    The product range of the Primary Aluminium market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    Joann Wilson
