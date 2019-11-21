Global Probiotics Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Manufacturers in Probiotics Market Repot:

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Greentech

Biosearch Life

UAS Laboratories

Synbiotech

About Probiotics: Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products. Probiotics Industry report begins with a basic Probiotics market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Probiotics Market Types:

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Other Probiotics Market Applications:

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Europe is the dominate producer of probiotics, the production is 436.58 MT in 2016, accounting for about 48.19% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 24.53%.

Leading players in probiotics industry are DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics. Chr. Hansen is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 15.99% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 61.11% share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Probiotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.