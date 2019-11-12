Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Size & Share 2019 By Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024

Global “Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Thermo Fisher

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux

HyTest

BBI Solutions

ProSpec

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Nanjing Norman Biological Technology

Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

Beijing Apis Scope of the Report:

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.

Expressed in E.coli, PCT can be used as a reagent to prepare calibrators for procalcitonin or calcitonin immunoassays.

The global procalcitonin market had reached 126.4 g in 2016 and is expected to increase reach 212.6 g by 2023. In terms of revenue, the global procalcitonin chloride market was valued 61.85 Million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 92.27 Million USD by 2023. Overall, the procalcitonin products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The manufacture region is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, of which Europe is the largest region with the share 36.92% in 2016. The production shares of Europe, China and Japan were 23.07%, 19.12% and 6.43%.

The consumption share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific were 26.73%, 28.27%, 35.77% in 2016. Asia Pacific is the main export region.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Procalcitonin market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical Industry

Medical Industry

Scientific Research This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



