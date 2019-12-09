Global Propolis Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.

The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 Â°C (68 Â°F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle.

Until now, over 200 chemical compounds have already been identified in the propolis including flavonoids, terpenoids, aldehydes, aromatic acids, aliphatic alcohols and ethers, amino acids, sugars etc. Propolis is widely used in the food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry etc.Now entering the industry standard is relatively low, which causing the low industry concentration, and a large number of smaller manufacturers.

China is the largest consumption region, with an average consumption growth rate of 11.52% from 2011 to 2016. Brazil, who is also a major production region, is the second consumption region, whose consumption market share is estimated to be 6.66% in 2016. In the next five years, the global consumption of propolis will maintain a 3.50% annual growth rate, consumption is expected to be 2867 Tonnes in 2021.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic propolis, Chinese domestic propolis has been mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported propolis. In addition, the counterfeiting phenomenon is a very serious in China. The country is committed to eliminating illegal processing.

Apis Flora

Wax Green

Comvita

MN Propolis

Polenectar

Kings Gel

Evergreen

Ponlee

Uniflora

Manuka Health New Zealand

Zhifengtang

Wangs

Bricaas

Baihua

Beewords

Zhonghong Biological

Baoshengyuan

Jiangshan Hengliang

Health & Love

Hongfa

Propolis Market by Types

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other Propolis Market by Applications

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry