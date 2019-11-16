Global Propylamine Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Global "Propylamine market" Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Propylamine market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers.

Propylamine, also called Mono-propylamine (MPA), is an aliphatic primary amine, part of the family of the Alkyl amines. It is a versatile intermediate with a variety of applications. The main applications can be found in the production of agricultural chemicals 8E:G: Prochloraz; a well known fungicide) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (e.g. Chlorpropamide, an antidiabetic drug)..

Propylamine Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Koei Chemical

Propylamine Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Propylamine Market can be Split into:

98% Purity

99% Purity. By Applications, the Propylamine Market can be Split into:

Organic Synthesis