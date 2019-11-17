Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42Â°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials production market is relatively concentrated. Europe is the Major Production area as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China and Japan are growing fast in recent years, and they are seeing to keep the growing trend in the next forecast decade.

Price of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials fluctuated obviously in 2013-2016, due to the upward trend of PM solvent, the PGMEA price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

The end-use market for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is huge, manufacturing process and technologies are still improving. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co.

Ltd

ShinkoÂ OrganicÂ Chemical

Dynamic INTL

Jiangsu Hualun

Baichuan Stock

Yida

Ruijia Chemistry Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market by Types

Purity(GC)%â¥Â 99.5%

Purity(GC)%â¥Â 99.9% Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market by Applications

ProductionÂ Solvents