Global Prostate Cancer Devices Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Global Prostate Cancer Devices Market 2019 Forecast To 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Prostate Cancer Devices Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Prostate Cancer Devices Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

In this report, the research team studied the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryotherapy, brachytherapy, and external beam radiation.

HIFU is a treatment that using high frequency ultrasound waves concentrated on body tissues, those tissues heat up and die.

Cryotherapy is a way of killing cancer cells by freezing them, as a treatment for people with early stage prostate cancers that have not spread beyond the prostate gland.

Brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy) is radiotherapy given from inside the prostate gland. There are two approaches, permanent (low dose rate, or LDR) brachytherapy and Temporary (high dose rate, or HDR) brachytherapy.

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT): In EBRT, beams of radiation are focused on the prostate gland from a machine outside the body. This type of radiation can be used to try to cure earlier stage cancers, or to help relieve symptoms such as bone pain if the cancer has spread to a specific area of bone.Prostate cancer incidence in America and Europe are higher other areas. Hence the development of Prostate Cancer Devices is faster than other areas. The key manufacturers focus on America and Europe, including Bard, Healthtronics, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Galil Medical, SonaCare Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, AccuTarget and EDAP TMS, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Nuesoft

America and Europe are the major sales markets, with global market share of 52.90% and 26.90% in 2014. China is a potential market, with increase of Prostate Cancer incidence, the demand of Prostate Cancer Devices is gradually increased year by year. Nevertheless, the exorbitant price is the significant factor which limit the its popularization

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Elekta

Varian Medical Systems

Bard Medical

Eckert & Ziegler

Healthtronics

Galil Medical

AccuTarget

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Accuray

Nuesoft

Intuitive Surgical Prostate Cancer Devices Market by Types

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Brachytherapy Devices

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Surgery Prostate Cancer Devices Market by Applications

Cryotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapyx

Cryotherapy

Brachytherapy