Global Protective and Marine Coatings Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

As mentioned in the first chapter, the majority materials of alfalfa concentrate is alfalfa or alfalfa hay.Alfalfa (scientific name Medicago sativa L.), also called lucerne, is the âking of foragesâ. Alfalfa production has steadily developed because of the crop s strong vitality, wide range of adaptation, high production, superior quality and multiple uses. Currently, alfalfa production is mainly distributed in temperate regions such as the US, Canada, Italy, France, China and south Russia in the Northern Hemisphere, and Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in the Southern Hemisphere.

Martin Bauer Group

Desialis

Sun Prime Extracts

Nature LLC

LiquaDry

Shaanxi Jiaherb Phytochem

Naturalin

Nanjing Zhi Bai Cui Biology Technology

Changsha Active Ingredients Group

3W Biotanical Extract

Refine Biology

Hunan NutraMax

Acetar Bio-Tech Aalfalfa Concentrate Market Segmentation Market by Application

Pet, Equine & Small Companion Animals

Aquaculture

Poultry, Dairy & Livestock Applications

Food industry

Medicines &Health products

Others

Market by Type

Alfalfa Concentrate Powder

Alfalfa Concentrate Pellets

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]