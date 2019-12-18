 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Pruritus Therapeutics

GlobalPruritus Therapeutics Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Pruritus Therapeutics market size.

About Pruritus Therapeutics:

Pruritus is a sensation that causes the desire or reflex to scratch. Pruritus has resisted many attempts to classify it as any one type of sensory experience. Modern science has shown that Pruritus has many similarities to pain, and while both are unpleasant sensory experiences, their behavioral response patterns are different. Pain creates a withdrawal reflex, whereas Pruritus leads to a scratch reflex.

Top Key Players of Pruritus Therapeutics Market:

  • J&J
  • Abbott
  • Amgen
  • LEO Pharma
  • Novartis
  • Bayer
  • Pfizer
  • UCB Pharma
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Galderma
  • Huapont

    Major Types covered in the Pruritus Therapeutics Market report are:

  • Antihistamines
  • Corticosteroids
  • Calcineurin Inhibitors
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Pruritus Therapeutics Market report are:

  • External Use
  • Oral
  • Injection

  • Scope of Pruritus Therapeutics Market:

  • Skin disease is the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease burden. Skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, pruritus, alopecia areata, decubitus ulcer, urticaria, scabies, fungal skin diseases, impetigo, abscess, and other bacterial skin diseases, cellulitis, viral warts, molluscum contagiosum, and non-melanoma skin cancer. Among these types, fungal skin diseases and pruritus were in the top 10 most prevalent diseases worldwide in 2010. Thus pruritus therapeutics market is growing with rising prevalence of skin diseases. Moreover, patent expiration of dermatitis drugs and the introduction of new products are also responsible for the growth of pruritus therapeutics market.
  • The classification of Pruritus Therapeutics includes Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors and other. The proportion of Antihistamines in 2016 is about 21.6%, and the proportion of Corticosteroids is about 22.9%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 43.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 27.3%.
  • The global Pruritus Therapeutics market is valued at 11300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 15000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pruritus Therapeutics.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Pruritus Therapeutics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pruritus Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Pruritus Therapeutics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pruritus Therapeutics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pruritus Therapeutics in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Pruritus Therapeutics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Pruritus Therapeutics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Pruritus Therapeutics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pruritus Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report pages: 118

    1 Pruritus Therapeutics Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Pruritus Therapeutics by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Pruritus Therapeutics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Pruritus Therapeutics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Pruritus Therapeutics Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Pruritus Therapeutics Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

