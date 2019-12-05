Global PTZ Camera Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

A panâtiltâzoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates.
As one of the most important professional instruments of security and protection monitoring, PTZ camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives PTZ camera industry developing. For industry structure analysis, the PTZ Camera industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 56.56 % of the revenue market.
The sales of PTZ Camera in North America increased from 408.76 K units in 2012 to 532.87 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 6.86%.
In the next five years, the consumption of PTZ camera will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2022 will be about 802.19 K Units.
