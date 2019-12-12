Global Pure Cashmere Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Pure Cashmere Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Pure Cashmere is grown in the goat epidermis, covered in the root of the goat coarse hair, grow out in winter, to resist the cold, fall off when the spring coming, adapt to the climate naturally, belong to rare special animal fiber.

Pure Cashmere industry has growth in Europe market. Currently, Europe market mainly imports pure cashmere from China and Mongolia. The main market players are Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere and Dongrong Group, etc. The Europe sales of Pure Cashmere will increase to 2309.95 MT in 2017 from 2349.13 MT in 2012.As for consumption, Italy and UK are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 97.25% of the Europe consumption volume in total.Pure Cashmere has different grades, which include white cashmere, cyan cashmere, purple cashmere and others. And the price also differs from grade. With growing demand of pure cashmere, the sales of pure cashmere would increase in the following several years. Meanwhile, the manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce pure cashmere with extraordinary properties.Pure cashmere is sourced from goat. Over 95% of the cashmere goats are distributed in dry areas, mainly in arid, semiarid and desert area of Tibet. Globally, China, Mongolia, Iran and Afghanistan have become the major cashmere producers and exporters.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

