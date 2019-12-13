Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.Solar PV Industry achieved rapid development these years; Global capacity and production have a great development. In 2016, Global Market Size of Solar PV is nearly 38594.78 M USD; the actual sale is about 70546 MW.

China is the largest Solar PV region of Solar PV, with a sales market share nearly 31.94% in 2016. Asia pacific owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

The cost of PV has dropped dramatically as the industry has scaled up manufacturing and incrementally improved the technology with new materials. Installation costs have come down too with more experienced and trained installers. However, the U.S. still remains behind other nations that have stronger national policies to shift energy use from fossil fuels to solar. Globally, the U.S. is the fourth largest market for PV installations behind world leaders Germany, Japan and Spain.

Most modern solar cells are made from either crystalline silicon or thin-film semiconductor material. Silicon cells are more efficient at converting sunlight to electricity, but generally have higher manufacturing costs. Thin-film materials typically have lower efficiencies, but can be simpler and less costly to manufacture. A specialized category of solar cells – called multi-junction or tandem cells – are used in applications requiring very low weight and very high efficiencies, such as satellites and military applications. All types of PV systems are widely used today in a variety of applications.

Although there are many pessimistic factors, but the Solar PV industry is a clear development trend from 2016, the installation of Solar PV was about 70.55 GW, a huge increase compared to 2015. And in 2017, it is expected that the installation will have a great increase. Undoubtedly, the total capacity and production of Solar PV will be expanding in the following years.

