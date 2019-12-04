 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global PVC Flooring Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

PVC Flooring

PVC Flooring Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.
In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.
Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Armstrong

  • Bonie
  • LG Hausys
  • Gerflor
  • Forbo
  • Mohawk(including IVC)
  • Mannington
  • Tarkett
  • Polyflor
  • HANWHA

    PVC Flooring Market by Types

  • Homogenous
  • Heterogeneous
  • Vinyl tiles (VT)
  • Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

    PVC Flooring Market by Applications

  • Commercial
  • Residential

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global PVC Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 PVC Flooring Segment by Type

    2.3 PVC Flooring Consumption by Type

    2.4 PVC Flooring Segment by Application

    2.5 PVC Flooring Consumption by Application

    3 Global PVC Flooring by Players

    3.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global PVC Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 PVC Flooring by Regions

    4.1 PVC Flooring by Regions

    4.2 Americas PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 PVC Flooring Distributors

    10.3 PVC Flooring Customer

    11 Global PVC Flooring Market Forecast

    11.1 Global PVC Flooring Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global PVC Flooring Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global PVC Flooring Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global PVC Flooring Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 PVC Flooring Product Offered

    12.3 PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 133

