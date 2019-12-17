 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global PVC hose Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

PVC hose

GlobalPVC hose Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PVC hose market size.

About PVC hose:

Flexible PVC Hoses offers a broad range of chemical and corrosion resistance, excellent abrasion and wear resistance, rubber-like flexibility, visual contact with the flow (clear PVC tubing and hose styles), and outstanding flow characteristics. PVC Hoses are used for many commercial applications because they are affordable, durable, offer good chemicals resistance, and are available in a variety of grades.

Top Key Players of PVC hose Market:

  • Eaton
  • SCHAUENBURG Ruhrkunststoff GmbH
  • Kanaflex
  • Colex International Limited
  • Toro
  • HANSA FLEX Hydraulik
  • Parker
  • NORRES
  • Terraflex
  • Saint-Gobain
  • ALFAGOMMA
  • Continental
  • Coraplax
  • Merlett
  • Trelleborg Industrial Hose
  • Masterflex
  • Gerich
  • GATES
  • Youyi
  • Sanjiang
  • Qianwei
  • Weifang Xiandai
  • Detong Plastic

    Major Types covered in the PVC hose Market report are:

  • PVC Non Reinforced Hose
  • PVC Fibre Reinforced Hoses
  • PVC Steel Wire Hose
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the PVC hose Market report are:

  • Chemical Industry
  • Agriculture Industry
  • Construction Industry
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Others

    Scope of PVC hose Market:

  • In global market, there are many of PVC hose manufactures. The industry concentration is low. The top ten manufactures hold about 15% of production market share in 2015.
  • In global market, the production of PVC hose increases from 551.8 KMT in 2011 to 689.6 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 5.73%. In 2015, the global PVC hose market is led by China, capturing about 37.42% of global PVC hose production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.27% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PVC hose are concentrated in Eaton, SCHAUENBURG Ruhrkunststoff GmbH, Kanaflex, Colex International Limited, Toro, Parker and NORRES.
  • In application, PVC hose downstream is wide and recently PVC hose has acquired increasing significance in various fields of chemical industry, agriculture industry, construction industry, food & beverage Industry and others. Globally, the PVC hose market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical industry which accounts for nearly 38.56% of total downstream consumption of PVC hose in global.
  • In the future, PVC hose production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of PVC hose is estimated to be 829 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for PVC hose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PVC hose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PVC hose product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PVC hose, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PVC hose in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PVC hose competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PVC hose breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PVC hose market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PVC hose sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of PVC hose Market Report pages: 139

    1 PVC hose Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PVC hose by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PVC hose Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PVC hose Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PVC hose Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PVC hose Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PVC hose Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PVC hose Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PVC hose Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PVC hose Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

