Global PVC hose Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “PVC hose Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PVC hose market size.

About PVC hose:

Flexible PVC Hoses offers a broad range of chemical and corrosion resistance, excellent abrasion and wear resistance, rubber-like flexibility, visual contact with the flow (clear PVC tubing and hose styles), and outstanding flow characteristics. PVC Hoses are used for many commercial applications because they are affordable, durable, offer good chemicals resistance, and are available in a variety of grades.

PVC Non Reinforced Hose

PVC Fibre Reinforced Hoses

PVC Steel Wire Hose

Others Major Applications covered in the PVC hose Market report are:

Chemical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Construction Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Others Scope of PVC hose Market:

In global market, there are many of PVC hose manufactures. The industry concentration is low. The top ten manufactures hold about 15% of production market share in 2015.

In global market, the production of PVC hose increases from 551.8 KMT in 2011 to 689.6 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 5.73%. In 2015, the global PVC hose market is led by China, capturing about 37.42% of global PVC hose production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.27% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PVC hose are concentrated in Eaton, SCHAUENBURG Ruhrkunststoff GmbH, Kanaflex, Colex International Limited, Toro, Parker and NORRES.

In application, PVC hose downstream is wide and recently PVC hose has acquired increasing significance in various fields of chemical industry, agriculture industry, construction industry, food & beverage Industry and others. Globally, the PVC hose market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical industry which accounts for nearly 38.56% of total downstream consumption of PVC hose in global.

In the future, PVC hose production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of PVC hose is estimated to be 829 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for PVC hose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PVC hose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.