Global Quenching Oil Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Quenching Oil

GlobalQuenching Oil Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Quenching Oil market size.

About Quenching Oil:

In materials science, quenching is the rapid cooling of a workpiece in water, oil or air to obtain certain material properties. A type of heat treating, quenching prevents undesired low-temperature processes, such as phase transformations, from occurring. It does this by reducing the window of time during which these undesired reactions are both thermodynamically favorable, and kinetically accessible; for instance, quenching can reduce the crystal grain size of both metallic and plastic materials, increasing their hardness.Quenching oil should have the following characteristics: higher flash point to reduce the risk of fire; lower viscosity, to reduce the oil attached to the workpiece caused by the loss; not easy oxidation, stable performance, to slow down the aging and prolongation Service life.

Top Key Players of Quenching Oil Market:

  • Gulf Oil-Houghton
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • FUCHS
  • JX Holding
  • Mobil Industrial Lubricants
  • LUKOIL
  • Dow
  • Valvoline
  • BP Castrol
  • Chevron
  • Total S.A.
  • ConocoPhillips
  • CPC
  • Eni

    Major Types covered in the Quenching Oil Market report are:

  • Ordinary Quenching Oil
  • Quick Quenching Oil
  • Speeding Quench Oil
  • Quick and Bright Quenching Oil
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Quenching Oil Market report are:

  • Metallurgical Industry
  • Transportation
  • Others

    Scope of Quenching Oil Market:

  • The global Quenching Oil industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Gulf Oil-Houghton, Idemitsu Kosan, FUCHS, JX Holding and Mobil Industrial Lubricants. At present, Gulf Oil-Houghton is the world leader, holding 10.55% production market share in 2017.
  • The global consumption of Quenching Oil increases from 428.3 K MT in 2013 to 493.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.58%. In 2017, the global Quenching Oil consumption market is led by North America and North America accounting for about 29.60% of global consumption of Quenching Oil.
  • Quenching Oil can be mainly divided into Ordinary Quenching Oil, Quick Quenching Oil, Speeding Quench Oil and Quick and Bright Quenching Oil which Ordinary Quenching Oil captures about 41.87% of Quenching Oil market in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Quenching Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1150 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Quenching Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Quenching Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Quenching Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Quenching Oil in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Quenching Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Quenching Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Quenching Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Quenching Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Quenching Oil Market Report pages: 117

    1 Quenching Oil Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Quenching Oil by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Quenching Oil Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Quenching Oil Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Quenching Oil Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Quenching Oil Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Quenching Oil Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Quenching Oil Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Quenching Oil Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Quenching Oil Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

