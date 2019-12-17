Global Quenching Oil Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Quenching Oil Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Quenching Oil market size.

About Quenching Oil:

In materials science, quenching is the rapid cooling of a workpiece in water, oil or air to obtain certain material properties. A type of heat treating, quenching prevents undesired low-temperature processes, such as phase transformations, from occurring. It does this by reducing the window of time during which these undesired reactions are both thermodynamically favorable, and kinetically accessible; for instance, quenching can reduce the crystal grain size of both metallic and plastic materials, increasing their hardness.Quenching oil should have the following characteristics: higher flash point to reduce the risk of fire; lower viscosity, to reduce the oil attached to the workpiece caused by the loss; not easy oxidation, stable performance, to slow down the aging and prolongation Service life.

Top Key Players of Quenching Oil Market:

Gulf Oil-Houghton

Idemitsu Kosan

FUCHS

JX Holding

Mobil Industrial Lubricants

LUKOIL

Dow

Valvoline

BP Castrol

Chevron

Total S.A.

ConocoPhillips

CPC

Eni

Ordinary Quenching Oil

Quick Quenching Oil

Speeding Quench Oil

Quick and Bright Quenching Oil

Others Major Applications covered in the Quenching Oil Market report are:

Metallurgical Industry

Transportation

Others Scope of Quenching Oil Market:

The global Quenching Oil industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Gulf Oil-Houghton, Idemitsu Kosan, FUCHS, JX Holding and Mobil Industrial Lubricants. At present, Gulf Oil-Houghton is the world leader, holding 10.55% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Quenching Oil increases from 428.3 K MT in 2013 to 493.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.58%. In 2017, the global Quenching Oil consumption market is led by North America and North America accounting for about 29.60% of global consumption of Quenching Oil.

Quenching Oil can be mainly divided into Ordinary Quenching Oil, Quick Quenching Oil, Speeding Quench Oil and Quick and Bright Quenching Oil which Ordinary Quenching Oil captures about 41.87% of Quenching Oil market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Quenching Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1150 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.