Global Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

About Radio Frequency Front-end Module:

Radio Frequency Front-End Module is generally defined as components between the antenna and the digital baseband system. RF front end is often called the analog-to-digital or RF-to-baseband portion of a receiver.

Top Key Players of Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market:

Broadcom Limited

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Murata

Qorvo

TDK

NXP

Taiyo Yuden

Texas Instruments

Infineon

ST

RDA

Teradyne(LitePoint)

Major Types covered in the Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market report are:

Power Amplifiers (PA)

RF Switches

RF Filters

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)

Major Applications covered in the Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market report are:

Consumer Electronics

Wireless Communication Scope of Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market:

Radio Frequency Front-End Module industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Among them, North America output value accounted for more than 31.63% of the total output value of global Radio Frequency Front-End Module in 2017. Broadcom Limited is the world leading manufacturers in global Radio Frequency Front-End Module market with the market share of 25.85% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Radio Frequency Front-End Module raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Radio Frequency Front-End Module.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Radio Frequency Front-end Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.2% over the next five years, will reach 30500 million US$ in 2024, from 13000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Radio Frequency Front-end Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.