Global Radio Transmitter Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Radio Transmitter Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Radio Transmitter Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

A radio transmitter is an electronic device which, when connected to an antenna, produces an electromagnetic signal such as in radio and television broadcasting, two way communications or radar. Heating devices, such as a microwave oven, although of similar design, are not usually called transmitters, in that they use the electromagnetic energy locally rather than transmitting it to another location.

Radio transmitter industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the US and Europe Among them, Europe output value accounted for more than 42.75% of the total output value of global radio transmitter in 2016. Harris is the world leading manufacturer in global radio transmitter market with the market share of 10.53%, in terms of revenue.

Compared to 2015, radio transmitter market increased sales by 2.90 percent to 693.77 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 674.19 million USD in 2015. It shows that the radio transmitter market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the radio transmitter raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of radio transmitter.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Harris

Broadcast Electronics

R&S

Syes

GatesAir

Egatel(COMSA)

Nautel

Thomson Broadcast

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

NEC

RIZ Transmitters

BTESA

Continental

Beijing BBEF

Tongfang Gigamega

Chengdu ChengGuang Radio Transmitter Market by Types

FM Radio Transmitter

Shortwave Radio Transmitter

Medium Wave Transmitter Radio Transmitter Market by Applications

Aerospace

Automobile

Electronics Industry