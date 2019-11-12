 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Rail Wheel Market 2019 Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Rail Wheel

GlobalRail Wheel Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Rail Wheel by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Rail Wheel is a type of wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The wheel sits on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed – theyre a safety feature. The wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved.Ideally, the wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. Its usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France its usually at 1/40. Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles.
  • The report forecast global Rail Wheel market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Rail Wheel industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rail Wheel by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Rail Wheel market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Rail Wheel according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rail Wheel company.4

    Key Companies

  • NSSMC
  • Interpipe
  • EVRAZ NTMK
  • Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)
  • Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)
  • Lucchini RS
  • Rail Wheel Factory
  • Bonatrans
  • Ministry of Steel
  • Amsted Rail
  • Semco
  • Arrium
  • Kolowag
  • MWL Brasil Rodas & Eixos Ltda.
  • Masteel
  • Taiyuan Heavy Industry
  • Datong ABC Castings Company
  • Xinyang Tonghe wheels
  • Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment
  • Jinxi Axle

    Global Rail Wheel Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Rail Wheel Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Rail Wheel Market

    Market by Application

  • High-speed Trains
  • Railroad Passenger Cars
  • Railroad Freight Cars
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Rolled Rail Wheel
  • Forged Rail Wheel
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Rail Wheel Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Rail Wheel Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Rail Wheel

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Rail Wheel Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 129

