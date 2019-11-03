Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Rail Wheels a type of Wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The Wheels is on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed – they’re a safety feature. The Wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved.Ideally, the Wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. It’s usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France it’s usually at 1/40. Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles.Globally, the rail wheels industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of rail wheels is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like NSSMC, Interpipe, EVRAZ NTMK and Vyksa Steel Works (VSW), etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their rail wheels and related services. Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific are the major consumption regions and their market share is 15.32%, 8.55% and 49.60%

The consumption volume of rail wheels is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rail wheels industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rail wheels is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

NSSMC

Interpipe

EVRAZ NTMK

Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)

Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

Lucchini RS

Rail Wheel Factory

GHH-Bonatrans

Durgapur Steel Plant

Amsted Rail

Semco

Comsteel

Kolowag

Masteel

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Datong ABC Castings Company

Xinyang Tonghe wheels

Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market by Types

High speed

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market by Applications

OE Market