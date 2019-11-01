Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

This report studies the Railway Air Conditioner Units market. Railway Air Conditioner Units is used for the temperature control of railway equipment like Locomotives, Rapid Transit Vehicles and Passenger Coaches. With it, the drivers and passengers can enjoy a better experience.

In the last several years, global market of Railway Air Conditioner Units developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.67%. In 2016, global revenue of Railway Air Conditioner Units is about 950 M USD; the actual production is about 61.9 K Unit.

The global average price of Railway Air Conditioner Units is in the decreasing trend, from 16.5 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.4 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Railway Air Conditioner Units includes AC power type and DC power type. The proportion of AC power Type in 2016 is about 72.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016 with the faster development of DC Power type product.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Liebherr

Faiveley

Knorr-Bremse

Shijiazhuang King

Thermo King

Hitachi

Guangzhou Zhongche

New United Group

Toshiba

Longertek

Lloyd

DC Airco

Autoclima Railway Air Conditioner Units Market by Types

AC Power

DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units Market by Applications

Rapid Transit Vehicles

Locomotives