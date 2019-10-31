Global Railway Grease Market Foreseeable to Spectator a Growth over 2024

Railway Grease is a semisolid lubricant used in in the rail transport sector, which can reduce the friction at the rail-wheel interface, extend rail and wheel life, reduce fuel consumption and reduce wheel squeeze. Grease generally consists of a soap emulsified with mineral or vegetable oil. The characteristic feature of greases is that they possess a high initial viscosity, which upon the application of shear, drops to give the effect of an oil-lubricated bearing of approximately the same viscosity as the base oil used in the grease.

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Chevron

Total

SKF

CITGO

Fuchs

Petro-Canada

Timken

Kyodo Yushi

Lukoil

Plews/Edelmann

Klueber

Sinopec

CNPC

Lithium Grease

Calcium Crease

Rail Curves

Rail Switch Plates and Turnouts

Bearings & Wheels

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, railway grease market has a certain potential in Europe, USA. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s railway grease industry maintains a rapid growth. In developing countries, many countries are developing railways.

In future, the railway grease industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world railway grease consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Railway Grease has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in railway grease downstream products, the world railway grease capacity will continue to expand.

Base oil, thickener and additive are the main raw materials for the production of railway grease. Large and medium-sized companies produced the base oil by themselves, and some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from large companies or distributors. With the development of railway grease, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the railway grease industry in some extent.

The worldwide market for Railway Grease is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

