Global Razor Blade Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

A razor blade is a blade used in a razor, typically a flat piece of metal with a sharp edge or edges used in a safety razor which is used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Razor Blade raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Razor Blade.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Razor Blade will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

Gillette (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care

BIC

Laser Razor Blades

Lord

DORCO

Supermax

Harryâs (Feintechnik)

FEATHER

Benxi Jincheng

Kaili Razor

Ningbo Jiali

Liyu Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Double Edge Razor Blades

Double Edge Razor Blades

Single Edge Razor Blades

Men's Razors