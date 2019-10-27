Global Rebar Detector Market 2025 Segmentation, Size and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions

Global “Rebar Detector Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Rebar Detector report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Rebar Detector market.

Rebar Detector market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Rebar Detector market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Rebar Detector Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

HILTI

Bosch

Proceq

ZBL

Zircon Corporation

Elcometer

James Instruments

US Radar

Beijing TIME High Technology

ELE International

Non Destructive Testing (NDT) methods are popular for routine inspection of bridge members. With the ability of new highly technical systems, some of these NDT techniques can be used for reinforcing steel rebar location in concrete bridge decks without destruction of the members being tested. Use of these techniques has the ability to minimize traffic restrictions related to field data collection and to improve design and asset management.Rebar detector is one of the NDT, which are used to locate the steel bar embedded in concrete before drilling and before taking core test.  It is the easiest and fastest ways for detecting reinforcing bar in concrete. It is widely used before coring or drilling holes to find safe spots.  It will indicate rebar location, direction and also will give an indication of the depth of concrete cover.The industry is a mature one, which has entered the post-competition phase into a brand-creating era, whereby competition will turn from pure price competition to multi-faceted brand competition consisting of service, management and shopping environment.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The global Rebar Detector market was 95 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Construction

Communication

Others Rebar Detector Market by Types:

Handheld Type