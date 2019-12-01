Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Continuously increasing motor vehicle production globally, which has witnessed a year-on-year growth continuously since 2010 is one of the most prominent factors driving the reciprocating engines market growth. Moreover, the fact that most of the automobiles manufactured currently have reciprocating engines installed further aids the market growth. Countries around the world are in a zest to mechanize it farming sector in order to improve the production. This impacts the market growth for reciprocating engines positively. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the demand for reciprocating engines during the forecast period 2018 â 2026.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative region for overall reciprocating engines market claiming market share of 40% in 2017 and expected to grow at a considerable pace throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Factors such as high concentration of major automotive manufacturers, growing disposable income, and mechanization of farming have made emerging economies such as China and India major marketplaces for reciprocating engines. Therefore, reliable growth in the agriculture sector in Asia Pacific countries is expected to support the growth of overall reciprocating engines market.

The worldwide market for Reciprocating Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.