Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors market. A reciprocating compressor or piston compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.
The Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors consumption volume was 18502 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 19232 K Units in 2017 and 23099 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2017 to 2022. South region of the United Statesâ sales volume accounted for the highest market share (46.58%) in 2016, followed by the Midwest Region.The United States leading players in this market are Embraco, Huayi Compressor, Tecumseh, Panasonic and Bristol, which accounting for about 60% consumption volume market of the United States in 2016.The Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors are mainly used in refrigerator and air conditioner for residential and commercial applications. The dominated application of Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors is Commercial Appliances.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective and the demand of downstream industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Embraco
  • Huayi Compressor
  • Tecumseh
  • Panasonic
  • Bristol
  • Samsung
  • Emerson
  • Hitachi
  • Secop
  • Danfoss
  • LG

    Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market by Types

  • Single-cylinder Compressors
  • Multi-cylinder Compressors

    Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market by Applications

  • Commercial Appliances
  • Residential Appliances
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Segment by Type

    2.3 Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Consumption by Type

    2.4 Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Segment by Application

    2.5 Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Consumption by Application

    3 Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors by Players

    3.1 Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 166

