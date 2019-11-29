Global Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rhEPO) Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

The process of supplying EPO externally, usually with the help of recombinant DNA technology in a cell culture, is known as rhEPO. rhEPO is used to treat anemia due to neural diseases, injuries, kidney diseases or cancer.

The process of supplying EPO externally, usually with the help of recombinant DNA technology in a cell culture, is known as rhEPO. rhEPO is used to treat anemia due to neural diseases, injuries, kidney diseases orÂ cancer..

Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rhEPO) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3SBio

Shanghai Chemo

Chengdu Diao

NCPC Genetech

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Shandong Kexing

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Biosidus

Dragon Pharma

and many more. Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rhEPO) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rhEPO) Market can be Split into: