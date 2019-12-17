Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market Size Report 2019 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Global “Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Reconfigurable educational robots are robots that can be configured physically into different form factors with minimal programming or by joining together various elements of the robot.

Reconfigurable educational robots show the promise of great versatility, robustness and low cost. It is a modular, self-reconfigurable system that is being used to explore the hardware reality of a robot with a large number of interchangeable modules.The scope of the report mainly includes reconfigurable educational robotic and the whole kits that are to be configured in various patterns.According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Reconfigurable Educational Robots can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Wheeled Robots, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60.73% in 2018.

Another main kind is Humanoid Robots, for many companies, humanoid robots is attractive because of the market trending. The Humanoid Robots share the rest 39.27% market share in 2018.Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Reconfigurable Educational Robots market are Lego, Makeblock, Fischertechnik, Modular Robotics, Innovation First International, Robotis, Pitsco, Evollve, Parallax, Cytron Technologies, Wonder Workshop, and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 91% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

The Reconfigurable Educational Robots market was valued at 14 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 83 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reconfigurable Educational Robots.

