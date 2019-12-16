 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Recycle Yarn Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Recycle Yarn

GlobalRecycle Yarn Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Recycle Yarn market size.

About Recycle Yarn:

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

Top Key Players of Recycle Yarn Market:

  • Martex Fiber
  • Unifi
  • Patagonia
  • Patrick Yarn Mill
  • Ecological Textiles
  • Hilaturas Ferre
  • Haksa Tekstil
  • Filatures Du Parc
  • Radici Partecipazioni SpAÂ 
  • APM INDUSTRIES
  • Pashupati PolytexÂ 
  • HYOSUNG
  • Nilit
  • LIBOLON
  • Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  • Haili Group
  • Cixi Xingke chemical fiber
  • Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
  • Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
  • Shandong Grand New Material Technology
  • Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre
  • Zhonglang Group
  • Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

    Major Types covered in the Recycle Yarn Market report are:

  • Recycled PET Yarn
  • Recycled Cotton Yarn
  • Recycled Nylon Yarn

    Major Applications covered in the Recycle Yarn Market report are:

  • Carpet
  • Clothing
  • Car
  • Building
  • Other

    Scope of Recycle Yarn Market:

  • Recycle yarn can be classified as Recycled PET Yarn, Recycled Cotton Yarn, Recycled Nylon Yarn and others in terms of raw material source. Recycled PET Yarn is the major kind of recycle yarn due to the comparatively convenient source-the PET bottles. In 2015, Recycled PET Yarn takes 67.27% global share of the whole recycle yarn market and the product is mainly produced in China. The market of Recycled Cotton Yarn and Recycled Nylon Yarn are more fragmented, with USA and European countries as the major producing area.
  • The market of recycle yarn is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers from transnational players to small private companies. The largest producers of recycle yarn in the worldwide are located in China, which specifically specialized in manufacturing of recycled PET yarn. Major players are Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech from China, Martex Fiber and Unifi from USA. The largest production area of recycle yarn is China, USA, Europe and India are also major producing area of recycle yarn.
  • The worldwide market for Recycle Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 4710 million US$ in 2024, from 3400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Recycle Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Recycle Yarn product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Recycle Yarn, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Recycle Yarn in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Recycle Yarn competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Recycle Yarn breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Recycle Yarn market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Recycle Yarn sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Recycle Yarn Market Report pages: 135

    1 Recycle Yarn Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Recycle Yarn by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Recycle Yarn Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Recycle Yarn Market by Regions

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Recycle Yarn Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Recycle Yarn Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

