Global Reed Switch Device Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Reed Switch Device consists of a pair of ferromagnetic reeds, which overlap at their free ends (contact area) at a very small distance and are hermetically sealed in a glass tube. When in the presence of a magnetic field, the reeds become magnetized to opposite polarity, thus attracting each other and closing contact. Like many other great inventions, reed switches were born at Bell Laboratories, invented there in the mid-1930s by Walter B. Elwood. Today, reed switches are still in common uses.

In the last several years, the Reed Switch Device industry has enjoyed a double-digit production growth rate annually. In 2016, the global production of Reed Switch Device is about 1.5 billion units. In the next five years, the global production of Reed Switch will maintain an annual growth rate more than 10%. In 2021, the global production of Reed Switch Device is expected to beyond 2.7 billion units. The market concentration degree is relative high, as the top 10 manufacturers occupied more than 90% of the total market. The cooperation between companies is more and more, despite fierce competition. Due to the global economy recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area.In Asia, Japan is the largest supplier of Reed Switch Device, as the largest manufacturer, OKI located in Japan. In Europe and USA, the manufacturers can supply excellent products with good performance. While the price from USA and Europe is also higher than in Japan.China domestic Reed Switch Device industry developed faster than the global market. Besides, some manufacturers built plants in China, due to the low cost of labor and materials.

