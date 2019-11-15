Global Refined Cotton Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Refined Cotton Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.
The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as âspecial industrial monosodium glutamateâ.
Refined cotton raw material is cotton linter. Global cotton resource is mainly distributed in China, India, USA, Pakistan and Brazil etc. China has abundant raw material resource and global major refined cotton suppliers are located in China. In 2017, China produced 461.5 kilo ton refined cotton, accounting for 65.76% of global total production.
