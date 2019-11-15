 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Refined Cotton Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Refined Cotton

GlobalRefined Cotton Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.
The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as âspecial industrial monosodium glutamateâ.
Refined cotton raw material is cotton linter. Global cotton resource is mainly distributed in China, India, USA, Pakistan and Brazil etc. China has abundant raw material resource and global major refined cotton suppliers are located in China. In 2017, China produced 461.5 kilo ton refined cotton, accounting for 65.76% of global total production.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber
  • Swan Fiber (CHTC)
  • Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton
  • Fargona Kimyo Zavodi
  • Global Komsco Daewoo
  • Sriman Chemicals
  • ADM Southern Cellulose
  • Milouban
  • North Sichuan Nitrocellulose
  • Hubei Golden Ring
  • Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry
  • Zibo Huawei Biotechnology
  • CELSUR
  • Jinqiu Cotton
  • Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical

    Refined Cotton Market by Types

  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade

    Refined Cotton Market by Applications

  • Cellulose Ethers
  • Cellulose Acetate
  • Nitrocellulose
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
