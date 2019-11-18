Global Refinery Process Additives Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Refinery Process Additives Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Refinery Process Additives market. Refinery process additives (RPA) are the chemicals used to enhance the performance of fuel by meeting the fuel specifications setup by government authorities. These additives are added at the time of refinery process as well as can be used to recuperate the performance of particular end product specification such as diesel or gasoline. The Refinery Process Additives products are used in various refinery processes such as distillation process, reformer system, cracker, coker, filling plant process, catalytic reforming, desulfurization, vacuum distillation and so on. These products are only used by oil and gas industry.

Refinery process additives can be classified based on application process. Primary process refers to crude oil processing, which are mainly atmospheric distillation and vacuum distillation. Distillation processes can be classified as fluid catalytic cracking(FCC), Hydroprocessing etc. in terms reaction type. Crude Oil Processing is the largest application of refinery process additives, with market share of 60.01% in 2016. Main types of refinery process additives used in the sector are scale inhibitors, antifoams, corrosion inhibitors. In FCC process, additives are mainly for product distribution improvement and product quality improvement.

Refinery process additives market is a fragmented industry with a tail of manufactures from transnational players to small private companies. The leading producers of refinery process additives used in crude oil processing in the worldwide are BASF, Nalco Company, GE Water, Cestoil, and Dorf Ketal Chemicals which takes a combined share of 34.11% in 2016. For FCC additive market, the leading suppliers are BASF, Albemarle, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Johnson Matthey (Interact), which are also the largest suppliers of FCC catalyst in the worldwide. The largest sales area of refinery process additives is Europe. North America and China are also major market of refinery process additives.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nalco Company

GE Water

Cestoil

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Clariant

Arkema

Baker Hughes

Albemarle

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

Evonik Industries

Dow

Sinopec

CNPC

GPXC

Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

Xingyun Chem Refinery Process Additives Market by Types

Product Quality Improvement Additives

Environmental Protection Additives

Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

Product Distribution Improvement Additives Refinery Process Additives Market by Applications

Crude Oil Processing

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Hydroprocessing