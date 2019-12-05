 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Reflective Sheeting Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Reflective Sheeting

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Reflective Sheeting Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Reflective sheeting is flexible retro reflective material primarily used to increase the nighttime conspicuity of traffic signs, high-visibility clothing, and other items.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce reflective sheeting, mainly concentrating in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The main market players are 3M, Avery Dennison, Nippon Carbide Industry, ATSM, ORAFOL, Jisung Corporation, Reflomax, KIWA Chemical Industries, Viz Reflectives, Daoming Optics & Chemicals and Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective etc.
We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

  • Avery Dennison
  • Nippon Carbide Industry
  • ATSM
  • ORAFOL
  • Jisung Corporation
  • Reflomax
  • KIWA Chemical Industries
  • Viz Reflectives
  • Daoming Optics & Chemicals
  • Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective
  • Changzhou Huawei
  • Yeshili Reflective Materials
  • Zhejiang Caiyuan Reflecting
  • Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized
  • Yangzhou Tonming Reflective
  • Alsafety
  • Lianxing Reflective

    Reflective Sheeting Market by Types

  • Glass bead type
  • Micro prismatic type

    Reflective Sheeting Market by Applications

  • Road signs
  • Vehicles
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Reflective Sheeting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Reflective Sheeting market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Reflective Sheeting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Reflective Sheeting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Reflective Sheeting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

