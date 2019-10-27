Global Refractories Materials Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

The Global “Refractories Materials Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Refractories Materials market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Refractories Materials Market:

Cement and glass are the fastest-growing end-use industries of refractories. Planned infrastructure projects in India and Indonesia indicate a positive development regarding the demand for cement. Furthermore, in the North American region, the U.S. is expected to witness economic upturn, encouraging major cement producers to utilize their production capacities. The growth in the cement industry is expected to boost the demand for refractories during the forecast period.

Further, growing construction industry is also driving the demand for refractories for glass manufacturing. Alumina-zirconia-silica (AZS) fused-cast refractories began to increase in popularity in glass furnace applications in the glass contact and superstructure sector. Silica crown is another refractory product used in glass furnaces. New refractories are being developed that show better resistance to aggressive environment in glass tank and have increased lifetime while providing improved insulation.

The global Refractories Materials market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Refractories Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refractories Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Refractories Materials Market Are:

RHI (Austria)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Vesuvius (U.K.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Shinagawa Refractories (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Coorstek Incorporated (U.S.)

Magnesita Refratarios (Brazil)

Krosaki Harima (Japan)

HarbisonWalker International (U.S.)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Refractories Materials:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Refractories Materials Market Report Segment by Types:

Acidic

Neutral

Basic

Refractories Materials Market Report Segmented by Application:

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, and Automotive)

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

