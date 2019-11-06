Global Refrigerant Compressors Market 2019-2024|Worldwide Analysis,Downstream Industries Analysis Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Refrigerant Compressors Market Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.
Short Details of Refrigerant Compressors Market Report – Refrigerant Compressors are driven fluid machines enhance a high-pressure gas from low-pressure gas. It is the heart of the refrigeration system. It sucked in from the suction pipe temperature low-pressure refrigerant gas, through motor driven piston compressor to exhaust high temperature and pressure refrigerant gas to provide power for the refrigeration cycle, in order to achieve compression ? condensation (exothermic ) ? expansion ? evaporation (heat absorption) of the refrigeration cycle.
Global Refrigerant Compressors market competition by top manufacturers
- GMCC
- Landa
- Highly
- Embraco
- Panasonic
- LG
- RECHI Group
- Samsung
- Johnson Controls-Hitachi
- Emerson
- Secop
- Tecumseh
- FISCHER
- Carlyle Compressors
- FRASCOLD
- Bitzer
- Hanbell
- Fusheng Industrial
- GEA Bock
Refrigerant Compressors industry concentration is very fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia Pacific and Europe. As for the sales market, China output accounted for more than 54.50% of the total output of global Refrigerant Compressors market in 2016. GMCC is the world leading manufacturer in global Refrigerant Compressors market with the market share of 15.64%, in terms of sales revenue, followed by Landa, Highly, Embraco and Panasonic.
With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Refrigerant Compressors raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Refrigerant Compressors.
The average price of Refrigerant Compressors will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.
The worldwide market for Refrigerant Compressors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 12400 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Refrigerant Compressors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
